Chengdu Universiade | China's mixed doubles pair Ren/Liu exit from badminton round of 16

Xinhua) 10:30, August 06, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's mixed doubles players Ren Xiangyu and Liu Xuanxuan failed to overturn top-seeded Ye Hong-wei and Lee Chia-hsin of Chinese Taipei, losing 2-1 in the round of 16 of badminton competitions at the FISU World University Games here on Saturday.

Ren and Liu lost five straight points in the decider after they had suffered a 23-21 loss in the first set and a 21-17 victory in the second.

"Ye's left-handed offense posed a threat to me. His ball was fast and was really difficult to deal with. If we cannot get initiative before the middle of the game, it will be even harder later," Ren said after the game.

In the women's singles, China's Han Yue and Zhang Yiman walked over their opponents from Hong Kong (China) to march into the quarterfinals, both in straight sets.

