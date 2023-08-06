Chengdu Universiade | China wins women's epee team title

Xinhua) 10:12, August 06, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China claimed the women's epee team title at the Chengdu Universiade here on Saturday, defeating Italy with a 11-5 final bout.

Italy started with a 4-1 bout, but China made a comeback and tied the third bout 7-7. During the following rounds, every time Italy led, China soon tied the score.

In the last bout, China's Tang Junyao bounced back. With four straight touches, she took the lead and never looked back.

"Before the final, I expected myself to stand on the podium. During the last three minutes, I told myself to calm down. With the support from my team and the audience, we made it to the top," said Tang.

In the men's sabre team final, Italy beat South Korea 45-38.

