Sales soar for Chengdu Universiade's panda mascot

People's Daily Online) 17:54, August 04, 2023

Customers buy souvenirs at a licensed Chengdu Universiade products store in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Chengdu Daily Jinguan News/Zhan Ni)

Rongbao, the panda mascot of the ongoing Chengdu Universiade in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, has won the hearts of many since the Games' opening ceremony on July 28, when thousands of people joined a live-streaming session at the Games’ official licensed products store to buy souvenirs.

Outside a licensed products store on Chunxi Road in Chengdu, a lengthy line of eager citizens waited to enter the shop for souvenirs.

Statistics show that as of July 31, licensed Chengdu Universiade product stores had achieved total sales exceeding 10 million yuan ($1.39 million).

Souvenirs inspired by the face-changing culture of Sichuan opera sold for 298 yuan ($41.52) each, approaching 10 million yuan in sales.

Several licensed stores on Chunxi Road sold out of certain popular items by the afternoon of July 31.

"Mystery toy boxes and badges are our store's best-selling products," said a Chunxi Road licensed store salesperson, noting that the store attracts 20,000 to 30,000 customers daily.

In the Universiade Village, a licensed retail store was abuzz with activity as athletes, volunteers and staff members shopped for licensed products. A store salesperson said many products were out of stock.

Photo shows toys of Rongbao, mascot of the 31st FISU World University Games, at a licensed store in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

At a licensed products store in Kuanzhai Alley, a famous scenic area in Chengdu, tourists purchased souvenirs. "Following the opening of the Chengdu Universiade, our sales significantly increased. Our store's turnover hit 40,000 yuan yesterday," said salesperson Li Han.

Many souvenirs featuring Rongbao were sold out at the Chengdu Universiade media center's licensed products store.

"Some licensed stores have seen supply shortages and set purchase limits. On July 22, the Rongbao manufacturer applied to produce 100,000 Rongbao dolls to meet demand. Production and delivery will take around 10 days. We think the products will arrive in a day or two," said Zhou Lei, head of the store's franchise department.

Just half an hour after losing the tennis men's doubles first-round match on July 30, Colombian athletes Alejandro Moncada Marin and Manuel Monyota Zuluaga visited a licensed store to buy souvenirs. Recognizing them, fans approached them to say hello.

Marin commented that everyone he met in Chengdu was very friendly, and he found the competition atmosphere relaxed and cheerful. He also exchanged badges with many fellow athletes and staff members.

He added that Rongbao is so adorable that he couldn't help but buy souvenirs when he entered the store, and he plans to take some home as gifts for friends.

