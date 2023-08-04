(Chengdu Universiade) Interview: FISU Games in Chengdu opportunity to witness China's growth

Magdalena Bokun of Poland competes during the women's long jump final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

CHENGDU, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The FISU World University Games being held in China's southwestern city of Chengdu is a remarkable opportunity for foreigners to witness and experience China's development and prosperity, PwC's Asia Pacific chair has said.

Apart from being an exciting sporting spectacle, the FISU Games also catalyze economic growth and global exposure, Raymund Chao, chairman of PwC Asia Pacific and China, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"The influx of visitors from around the world creates a significant tourism boost for Chengdu," he said. As visitors explore the city and experience its unique culture, they contribute to the local economy, said Chao, whose company is an official supplier of the FISU Games.

Beyond economic gains, the senior executive of the global auditing and consultancy firm also stressed the intangible values associated with hosting such an international sports event.

Chao said that by bringing together a large international crowd from various countries, the Games foster cultural exchanges, mutual understanding and friendships that transcend borders.

"When it comes to showcasing China to the world, what could be more powerful than letting foreigners from around the world see and experience the vibrancy of the city, the prosperity of China by themselves?" he said.

Fireworks are seen during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Highlighting China's track record of hosting major global sports events, including the Beijing Winter Olympics, the FISU Games in Chengdu and the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, Chao said these ventures demonstrate China's capabilities and strength on the international stage.

China has consistently demonstrated its ability to successfully organize and manage world-class sporting events, leaving a positive impression on the global community, he noted.

Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed that total revenues of the country's sports industry have increased from 952.6 billion yuan (133.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2012 to 3.1 trillion yuan in 2021, with an annual growth rate of over 14 percent.

Expressing his optimism about the outlook of the sports industry in China, Chao believed that the major sports events held in China would further boost the sector's development.

"I believe in a rosy future for the sports industry in China, underlined by policy support and growing public enthusiasm," Chao said.

A performance is held during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Moreover, he underscored the significance of integrating high-tech solutions into sports activities, as technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) can improve event organization and maximize players' potential by analyzing vast amounts of data to provide strategic insights.

"Incorporating AI, for example, can help players position themselves correctly, enhance their training regimes and unleash their full potential during competitions," Chao said.

