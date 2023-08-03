Chengdu Universiade offers 3D-printed figurines as birthday presents

People's Daily Online) 13:47, August 03, 2023

Photo shows a 3D-printed figurine of Wu Yanni, a Chinese hurdler from Beijing Sport University. (Photo/Xinhua)

The ongoing 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, offers lifelike 3D-printed figurines as birthday presents to sports delegation members.

Sports delegation members, whose birthday falls between July 22 and August 11, can get a 3D-printed figurine of themselves as a gift at the Sci-tech Services Workstation in the FISU Games Village.

To get such a figurine, one must enter a photography booth to take photos, where a total of 82 cameras in the 7-square-meter booth capture over 800 photos from various angles in only three seconds. The photos will then be used for AI modeling, followed by the printing process. The workstation can offer four sizes for the figurine, but presents the biggest one, which stands 18 cm tall, to the sports delegation members, as the biggest one also looks the most realistic and vivid.

Photo shows a message board at the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

"In the past, people would record their memories through two-dimensional photos. Now, thanks to advanced technologies, we can do it in this 3D way," said Gu Li, a staff member of the booth. Gu added that normally the process lasts 15 days, but the workstation has shortened this to four days.

"I'm so excited! The figurine is so beautiful and cute," said Wu Yanni, a Chinese hurdler from Beijing Sport University, upon receiving the gift. Wu, who tried 3D printing for the first time, was impressed by the service of the staff members. Wu, a native of Sichuan, also left her best wishes on a message board.

So far, over 100 people from some ten sports delegations have experienced this service, with some holding Rongbao, the mascot of the Games, and some showing off their muscles. "I'm really grateful. I really like the vibe here and have so much fun," said a Polish athlete.

Photo shows bilingual instructions on how to get a 3D-printed figurine in the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Photo shows a photo booth in the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Photo shows an athlete posing for a photo inside a booth at the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)