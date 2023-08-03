Chengdu Universiade | Interview: Games perfectly designed to enhance athletes' comfort

Xinhua) 09:38, August 03, 2023

ISTANBUL, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Turkish badminton team has spoken highly of the ongoing Chengdu Universiade, saying that everything has been planned and designed perfectly for the comfort of the participants.

Ramazan Imamoglu, the team's coach, told Xinhua that from the safety of the athletes to the extraordinary work of the volunteers, everything is well organized.

"It's not easy to put everything together in such a big organization," Imamoglu said. "But in his view, the Chinese officials have thought through all the details."

"In other words, they have thought of everything the athletes might need, from charging their phones to their healthy food, and made them available in sports facilities," he said.

"They have planned a lot of things, from the transportation of the athletes, the food, the cleaning of the environment, the work of the volunteers, to the smooth running of the halls and sports fields."

Imamoglu also particularly emphasized the importance attached to the security of the delegations.

"There's always a police escort accompanying our ride (from the hotel to the sports facilities). This motorized escort is clearing our way on the highway on which some lanes have already been reserved for the Universiade," he said.

Imamoglu first visited China in 2013 to receive training from a Chinese former Olympic athlete.

"This event is completely distinct and the most beautiful one I have ever seen," he noted.

Shuttler Nazlican Inci said that from now on, she would remember the Chinese people for their marvelous hospitality and for organizing such an excellent event.

"From the first moment we arrived here, the organization has been amazing. We've been watching everything with our mouths open. Everything is going very well right now," Inci told Xinhua in an online interview.

Inci also was amazed by the discipline of the Chinese staff working in the Universiade.

"There's a lot of security and people in charge," she said. "There are many people here, but there's always order and discipline maintained at the same level every day. That is what impressed us the most."

According to Inci, the athletes are having a very comfortable and peaceful Universiade thanks to the hard work of the Chinese staff.

Bengisu Ercetin, another athlete, saluted China for this excellent organization.

"China is known as the organization giant in the world. They are doing an excellent job in every aspect of this Universiade," Ercetin said.

