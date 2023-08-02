Chengdu Universiade | China is the country I have visited the most: FISU acting president

Xinhua) 16:06, August 02, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Leonz Eder, acting president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), has visited China more than 20 times since his first trip in 1985.

"China is the country I have visited the most in my life. I saw the Great Wall, the Yangtze River, and also the beautiful ice sculpture," he told Xinhua in an interview during the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

The Universiade had been held in Beijing, Harbin (winter), and Shenzhen prior to the Chengdu edition in China. Now, about 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions are pursuing their dreams with great passion in Chengdu, the capital city of China's southwestern Sichuan province.

"This is the magic of the FISU Games," Eder said. "Every province and every city has its own character, which makes the Games interesting."

In Chengdu, the acting president was impressed with the opening ceremony, the local culture, and the people's enthusiasm. Eder said, "I must say the organizing committee did a fantastic job. I really admire these people. Everything was ready on time, and venues are state of the art."

"The volunteers are so friendly, so helpful, smiling all the time. The food is very special here, a little spicy for me, but very delicious," he added.

At the opening ceremony, Eder delivered an inspiring speech to the youth. "It was a heart-touching moment. The dances, fireworks, and the lighting of the flame were very exciting. I hope all participants can use this opportunity to communicate and exchange ideas. Chengdu makes dreams come true," he said.

Currently, there are numerous concerts, cultural visits, and other activities at the Universiade Village and around the city. Eder said, "By experience, the students will participate in these activities, and by nature, they are willing to talk with others from different countries."

"I had a chance to see pandas at the research base and showed the photos to my grandchildren. They love them a lot and want to have the panda mascot Rongbao," Eder said. "I need to buy more mascots for them."

In 2025, Chengdu will host the World Games. In Eder's view, the city is capable of organizing high-level international events, including the FISU Games and the Olympics, with its quality venues and experience.

"It is a mid- and long-term strategy to build relations with international sports federations, which can further enhance the influence of Chengdu worldwide and boost tourism," Eder said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)