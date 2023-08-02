Young singer from mountain village shines at Chengdu Universiade, dedicates song to country

People's Daily Online) 13:35, August 02, 2023

The opening ceremony of the 31st FISU World University Games was held on July 28 at Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Jihao Youguo, a young girl from the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture in Sichuan, sang "Beautiful National Flag" at the opening ceremony, captivating the hearts of many with her angelic singing voice.

Following her performance, Jihao was filled with excitement. "I will study hard and pursue my dreams. Through my singing, I want to convey my best wishes for my hometown and country," said Jihao.

