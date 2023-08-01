(Chengdu Universiade) Interview: Chengdu FISU Games showcases China's openness, hospitality to world, says Senegal journalist

Xinhua) 15:48, August 01, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The FISU World University Games serves as an opportunity to demonstrate China's openness and hospitality to the world, said a journalist from Senegal in an interview with Xinhua on Monday.

Diacounda Sene, a member of the International Sports Press Association who covered the 26th Universiade in Shenzhen, China, in 2011, said she was impressed by the transformation she had observed since her last visit to the country 12 years ago.

"The standard of Games organization here is amazing," said Sene, referring to the Main Press Center.

The journalist praised the advanced facilities and technologies and the outstanding services at the event, especially the currency exchange point inside the media center which she had rarely seen in a press service facility.

"The facilities and services here make us feel at home and offer the best working conditions," she said.

"People I have met in China are always trying to help and communicate in my language," she said, commending the open-mindedness of the Chinese people and their willingness to embrace the world and extend a warm welcome to all visitors from every corner of the globe.

The vast population and the disciplined, hard-working nature of the Chinese people have contributed to the rapid development of the country.

"The simple logic is, 10 people working together for a common goal will definitely be stronger than the effort of two," said the journalist, pointing to the solidarity of the Chinese people.

Fascinated by the Chinese culture, Sene showed great interest in traditional Chinese costumes and Chinese painting and, particularly in Chinese tea etiquette.

"I went to a session of Chinese traditional tea serving the other day and I really enjoyed it," she said. "It is not just the flavor of the tea, but also the distinctive way it was served that caught my attention."

She was also eager to see the pandas, one of the adorable symbols of the province of Sichuan with Chengdu as its capital city.

"I have not seen pandas in person so I really look forward to it," she said. "People in my country also love the animal."

As a good friend of Senegal and Africa as a whole, China has helped construct major infrastructure projects, including railways, which improved the livelihood of the African people, said Sene.

The FISU Games in Chengdu demonstrates China's philosophy of openness and sharing, and its sincere willingness to communicate with the world, she said, voicing confidence that such spirit of openness and hospitality will contribute to global development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)