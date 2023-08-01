Chengdu Universiade | India surpass world record to win men's 10m air rifle team

(from L to R) Silver medalists team China, gold medalists team India and bronze medalists team Kazakhstan pose during the awarding ceremony for the Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle Team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- India surpassed the shooting men's 10m air rifle team world record on Monday and landed a gold medal at the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

India shot 1894.7 points for the title, 7.3 points ahead of the previous world record set by China in 2018.

However, since the shooting results of FISU World University Games are not included in the results of the ISSF, the governing body for Olympic shooting events, it does not count as a new world record.

"I am very happy and proud of winning the gold medal in the World University Games. My efforts paid off," said Indian shooter Aishwary Tomar.

Silver medalists Zhu Xiaozhong, Li Xinmiao and Song Buhan (from L to R) of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle Team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Song Buhan of China competes during during the Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle Team Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

