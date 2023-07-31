Chengdu Universiade | China beats Singapore in women's water polo preliminaries

Xinhua) 13:36, July 31, 2023

CHENGDU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China dominated the pool with an easy 26-1 victory over Singapore in the women's water polo preliminary round at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Sunday.

China showed their aggression from the beginning of the game by blocking Singapore's passes and scoring chances before storming to a 15-0 lead at half time.

Singapore finally managed their first and only goal with 90 seconds left in the third quarter, but they never really gave the Chinese team trouble.

"We are heading for the gold this time. I think Italy will be our biggest rival in the way, but we will get well prepared, and we have the confidence to defeat them," said Chinese team leader Zhang Jing.

China will face Italy, runner-up of the last Universiade, on Monday.

