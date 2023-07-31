Chengdu Universiade | Feature: Student-athletes across world aspire to exceptional experiences in host city

Xinhua) 11:14, July 31, 2023

CHENGDU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- All participants of the ongoing World University Games in Chengdu undoubtedly aim for excellence on the athletic field. However, if you inquire about their aspirations in this Chinese city, seeing pandas is the probable answer.

"I'm unsure if I have the time, but I really hope to see pandas," said Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan, the victor of the women's 10m air rifle event on Saturday.

Pandas, regarded as a "national treasure" in China, boast special charm and appeal worldwide, distinctly represented by Rongbao - the panda mascot of the Chengdu Universiade.

At Friday's opening ceremony, Rongbao captivated the audience with its enchanting performance.

"Panda might be the only thing I know about Chengdu," revealed 23-year-old Italian athlete Giulia Mainetti. "I plan to explore the city with my teammates after the event."

The FISU World University Games serves as an exceptional platform of special experiences for college students from across the world. The face-changing performance of the Sichuan Opera was a standout moment at the opening ceremony.

Czech shooter Matej Rampula, who seized the gold in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol on Sunday, placed a panda mascot featuring the face-changing element of Sichuan Opera beside him at the press conference.

"The mascot adorned with Chinese elements is quite distinct from what I've seen before. It's intricate and beautiful," Rampula remarked.

Food is an integral part of life and culture in Chengdu as the city holds the title of UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. In 2010, Chengdu became the first city in Asia to earn the recognition for its rich culinary culture and traditions.

"The first thing for me was to try the renowned hotpot here. It was indeed spicy, but I relished it," shared Jussi Laakso, an assistant coach of the Finnish women's basketball team.

Laakso travelled to China in 2011 for the world schools basketball championship in Zhangjiagang, in East China's Jiangsu Province. "This time, I came to Chengdu for the Universiade. The country continues to enhance its organizing capabilities and stage top-notch events," he said.

Yet, unlike Laakso, for many student-athletes, the Chengdu Universiade paved the way for their first visits to China, and the city's cultural heritage promises an unforgettable experience.

Spanish shooter Helena Arias Casals told Xinhua she tried traditional Chinese calligraphy at the Universiade Village. "It was an indelible memory," she remarked.

The international multi-sport event is always a chance to make friends, especially the one purposely organized for the college students.

"A medical staff member of the Slovakian women's basketball team shared her plan to study philosophy in China, and I shared my stories of learning English at college. We encouraged each other and became friends," said Luo Jingyu, a Chinese volunteer at the basketball venue, who will begin his postgraduate study in English translation at Chongqing University this fall.

Liu Xin, a professor at Beijing Sport University, believes international sporting events serve as a perfect platform for cultural exchanges.

"Young people represent the future, and their experience at the Universiade will become a lifelong treasure," he commented.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)