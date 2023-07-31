Home>>
Chengdu Universiade: final of men's Team Poomsae of Taekwondo
(Xinhua) 09:42, July 31, 2023
Hu Mingda (C), Yang Lei(L) and Liu Siyue of China compete during the final of men's Team Poomsae of Taekwondo at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Hu Mingda (L), Yang Lei (R) and Liu Siyue of China compete during the final of men's Team Poomsae of Taekwondo at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Hu Mingda (C), Yang Lei (R) and Liu Siyue of China compete during the final of men's Team Poomsae of Taekwondo at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Photos
