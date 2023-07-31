Chengdu Universiade | Zambian duo share passion for tennis in Chengdu

CHENGDU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Zambian native Queen Sakala had never journeyed beyond her country's boundaries until she was given the opportunity to represent her nation at the Chengdu Universiade this summer.

Joined by her teammate, Patricia Sazambile, the duo journeyed thousands of miles to compete on the international stage, showcasing their shared passion for tennis.

The trek to Chengdu wasn't without its obstacles.

"It took us some time to adapt to the climate here. You know, Zambia is located in the Southern Hemisphere, and it's currently winter there," Sakala said.

However, the strong bond between the two athletes and their mutual love for tennis enabled them to adjust to the new surroundings.

They quickly acclimated to the "heat" of local Sichuan cuisine and seized the chance to learn some Chinese from the accommodating volunteers around them.

"We often share photos with our families via the internet," Sakala noted.

Both athletes had explored various sports during their younger years, but it was tennis that truly captivated them.

"I've participated in many sports, such as football, volleyball, and badminton, but the joy tennis brings is incomparable to other sports," Sakala reflected.

While tennis might be known as a refined sport, in developing Zambia, the sport has widespread appeal, drawing in participants of all ages. Lusaka, the capital city, is home to numerous tennis clubs, which serve as a gathering spot for tennis enthusiasts. It was at one of these clubs where Sakala and Sazambile developed a close friendship.

"The club is open to everyone. We only have to pay a small fee to play and receive coaching," Sazambile detailed.

Their preparations for the Chengdu Universiade bore particular significance, with four months dedicated to intensive training back home in Zambia.

However, their fates diverged in the first round of the women's singles on Saturday. Sazambile exhibited her skills and secured a victory, while Sakala faced disappointment in her international debut match.

Despite her loss, the 23-year-old remained hopeful.

"Although I lost my match, it was still a worthwhile experience. I plan to advance further in the women's doubles with Sazambile," Sakala articulated.

Beyond their personal ambitions, they also focused on nurturing the future of tennis in Zambia.

"The path to tennis isn't solely my dream. While the sport enjoys popularity among Zambian men, there are still very few girls on the court. I hope to make a name for myself through my efforts and inspire more girls to take up tennis," Sazambile expressed.

