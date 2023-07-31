Chengdu Universiade | Tickets for Universiade on hot sale

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Local audiences have showed their huge passion for the Chengdu Universiade, the first international multi-sport event held in China after the pandemic.

The Universiade features 18 sports and 269 events, tickets of which have been on hot sale since June this year, especially in basketball, table tennis, badminton and Wushu.

"I am proud of my hometown for hosting this tournament and also feel the enthusiasm in the venues," a Chengdu local surnamed Qian said as he rushed to buy a set of family tickets for Friday's table tennis match.

He added, "My daughter has been played table tennis since she was a kid, but has never watched high-level competitions live. This time, she will have the chance."

A basketball fan surnamed Liu has not been able to get a ticket for the basketball tournament so far. "Despite a little disappointment, I will continue to watch the games on TV and support the Chinese team," he said.

"The Universiade is warmly welcomed by over 20 million people in Chengdu, plus audiences from all over the nation and the world. There is a huge demand for tickets, and we have tried our best to meet the needs," said a staff member from the Games' executive committee.

Besides public sale, organizers have introduced a "Care Initiative". The public can leave messages on the official website or through a hotline to make suggestions for smooth running of the Games. If their ideas are adopted, they will be awarded tickets to key matches, according to the executive committee.

The initiative also aims to invite construction and sanitation workers to watch the games, as they have contributed a lot to the development of the venues and the host city. "We want to express our sincere gratitude to them," said the staff member.

Currently, seven rounds of tickets have been sold, with further sales to continue in the coming days.

