(Chengdu Universiade) Interview: Chengdu FISU Games bridge youths from diverse backgrounds, says head of Singapore delegation

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The FISU World University Games, held in Chengdu, China, serves as a bridge bringing together youths from diverse backgrounds, said the head of the Singaporean delegation.

Jimmy Ye, president of the Singapore Universities Sports Council, shared his first impression of the Games. He spoke highly of the breathtaking scenery of the Chengdu University campus, where the Athlete Village was situated.

"Touring around the campus on a shuttle bus, we were amazed at the abundant facilities built for the Games," he said. "The infrastructure and the architecture were beautiful, leaving us 'jaw-dropping.'"

Commending the high-quality organization of the Games, Ye said he was particularly impressed by the broad application of green technologies in the Village.

"The buses we took in the Village are electric, and I learned that some student residences are solar-powered. Also, the waste recycling management in the dining hall was amazing," he noted.

The integration of smart technologies into the Games has facilitated the daily life and activities of the Singaporean contingent, said Ye.

"The organizers designed an app for the Games with various functions. For example, if you want to see the pandas, you can simply book a trip on the platform via your smartphone," he said.

Despite the "challenging" summer heat in Chengdu, the friendliness and hospitality of the local people have made their trip a pleasant experience, he said.

"Everyone, from officials to volunteers, was very polite and hospitable," said Ye. "Everywhere in the village, even at the dining hall, they would say hello. They made us feel special and welcomed."

Singapore has 121 athletes competing in the FISU Games in Chengdu, which runs until August 8.

"Our real goal here is to get to know people from all over the world, especially people in China. We want to understand more about your culture," said Ye.

Having visited Chengdu 14 years ago, Ye noticed the remarkable transformation the city has undergone.

"Back then, the city was already impressive, but it is nowhere near what Chengdu is today," he said. "The airport I arrived at this time was newly constructed, and the streets were lined with modern buildings."

Ye emphasized that the FISU Games are about fostering friendships, calling on young participants worldwide to focus on similarities instead of differences.

"Our aim should always be the common values that we as human beings share -- friendship, love, kindness, appreciation," said Ye. "Young people from different backgrounds should be encouraged to hold onto that and try to understand each other."

