South Korea's players celebrate birthday in Chengdu Universiade Village

Xinhua) 13:21, July 31, 2023

A dining centre staff member dressed as the mascot Rongbao celebrates the birthday of South Korea's players in the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Water polo player Lee Sideok (1st R) of South Korea celebrates his birthday at the dining centre in the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Water polo player Lee Sideok (3rd R) of South Korea and taekwondo player Park Hyejin (4th R) of South Korea receive birthday cakes from dining centre's staff member in the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Water polo player Lee Sideok (Rear, 4th R) of South Korea and taekwondo player Park Hyejin (Rear, 6th R) of South Korea attend their birthday party at the dining centre in the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Water polo player Lee Sideok (C) of South Korea attends his birthday party with dining centre staff members dressed as the mascot Rongbao in the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Water polo player Lee Sideok (R) of South Korea attends his birthday party with a dining centre staff member dressed as the mascot Rongbao in the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Water polo player Lee Sideok (R) of South Korea cuts his birthday cake at the dining centre in the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

