Chengdu Universiade | Day 3: China keeps leading, Indian shooters surpass world record

Xinhua) 08:19, August 01, 2023

Jia Chundi (L) of China competes with Park Saet-byeol of South Korea during the women's 78kg judo final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Team China continued its strong showing on Day 3 of the 31st FISU World University Games, claiming four of the 23 titles on offer here on Monday and topping the medal table with 17 golds.

South Korea, with five more golds (two from taekwondo, two from archery, one from judo), overtook Japan to occupy second place on the tally with 13 golds.

Japan, securing two more golds (one each from judo and rhythmic gymnastics), is in third place with 11 golds.

India also netted four more golds (two from archery, two from shooting), maintaining its fourth-place position with a total of nine golds.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (R) of India competes in the men's 10m air rifle team final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Indian shooters broke the men's 10m air rifle team world record to secure the gold medal. India amassed 1894.7 points for the title, 7.3 points ahead of the previous world record set by China in 2018. However, since the FISU Universiade shooting results aren't included in the ISSF's results - the governing body for Olympic shooting events - it doesn't count as a new world record.

"I am very happy and proud of winning the gold medal in the World University Games. My efforts paid off," said Indian shooter Aishwary Tomar.

Rhythmic gymnastics awarded six golds, the largest number of the day. Ukraine bagged two of them, while the other four were divided among China, Japan, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

Athletes of China compete in the rhythmic gymnastics group 5 hoops at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

In the 5 Hoops event, China's team, consisting of Chen Jiaqi, Yan Zhiting, Zhao Hongyu, Chen Minshan, and Xiao Mingxin, kept their calm on the road to victory.

"We trust each other deeply, and we were highly confident that we would stand on the podium," said Yan Zhiting. "There's no doubt that we're delighted and thrilled to win at home."

Being a traditional diving powerhouse, China clinched the two diving golds thanks to Huang Bowen and Liang Chaohui in the men's 3m synchronized springboard and teenagers Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie in the women's synchronized 10m platform.

"It's an honor to compete both at the World Aquatics Championships and the Chengdu Universiade," said Zhang Jiaqi, who, alongside Wang Feilong, won the mixed synchronized 10m platform at the World Aquatics Championships just two weeks ago in Fukuoka, Japan.

Zhang Jiaqi (bottom)/Zhang Minjie of China compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

"Although it's my first time competing against only one pair (as the event final featured only two teams), that's fine, as the judges will wait for us to prepare," added Zhang Jiaqi, the women's synchronized platform victor at the Tokyo Olympics.

China's fourth gold today was from judo.

On Day 4 of the Chengdu Universiade, the track and field and swimming competitions will begin.

