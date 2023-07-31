Chengdu Universiade: Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final
Volozhanina Tatyana Nikolaevna of Bulgaria competes during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Matsusaka Reina of Japan competes during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Li Huilin of China competes during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
