Highlights of 2nd Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
Yu Hanyue of China competes in the balance beam competition of the women's team event at the 2nd Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Antalya, Trkiye, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
Ana Gabrielle Gutierrez Jones of Panama competes in the balance beam competition of the women's team event at the 2nd Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Antalya, Trkiye, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
Caterina Gaddi of Italy competes in the balance beam competition of the women's team event at the 2nd Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Antalya, Trkiye, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
Isabel Stassi of the United States competes in the uneven bars competition of the women's team event at the 2nd Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Antalya, Trkiye, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
Gold medalists team Japan (C), silver medalists team the United States (L) and bronze medalists team Italy attend the awarding ceremony for the women's team event at the 2nd Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Antalya, Trkiye, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
Qin Xinyi of China competes in the balance beam competition of the women's team event at the 2nd Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Antalya, Trkiye, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
