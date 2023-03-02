Highlights of 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Xinhua) 13:58, March 02, 2023

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines competes during the men's floor exercises qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yin Dehang of China competes during the men's pommel horse qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Zhilong of China competes during the men's floor exercises qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan competes during the women's uneven bars qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yin Dehang of China competes during the men's pommel horse qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qiu Qiyuan of China competes during the women's uneven bars qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Zhilong of China competes during the men's floor exercises qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Liu Yang of China competes during the men's rings qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qiu Qiyuan of China competes during the women's uneven bars qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yin Dehang of China competes during the men's pommel horse qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yu Linmin of China competes during the women's vault qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Xiao Ruoteng of China competes during the men's floor exercises qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yu Linmin of China competes during the women's vault qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qiu Qiyuan of China competes during the women's uneven bars qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Liu Yang of China competes during the men's rings qualifying round at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)