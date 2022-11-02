USA wins sixth consecutive women's team title at Artistic Gymnastics Worlds

Team USA celebrate after winning the women's team final at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

LIVERPOOL, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. women's team clinched their sixth consecutive world team title in style at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships here on Tuesday.

Host nation Britain and Canada finished second and third respectively.

China, whose athletes have been struggling to find their form, placed sixth with 157.529 points, the same ranking as they had achieved in the qualification.

The U.S. team started their campaign from the vault and claimed 43.133 points, the highest of all events from all eight teams in the evening.

The U.S. eventually collected 166.564 points for the title, 3.201 points ahead of the hosts. Canada earned 160.563 points at third.

