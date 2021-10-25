Languages

Monday, October 25, 2021

50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships: men's horizontal bar final

(Xinhua) 10:29, October 25, 2021

Hu Xuwei of China competes during the men's horizontal bar final at the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan, Oct. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)


