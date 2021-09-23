Guangdong wins women's gymnastics team event at National Games

Xinhua) 10:11, September 23, 2021

XI'AN, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Guangdong won the women's gymnastics team title at China's 14th National Games here on Wednesday with a total score of 217.129 points.

The Guangdong team, composed of Bi Qingqing, Liu Tingting, Luo Rui, Ou Yushan, Sun Xinyi and Wu Ran, achieved the highest scores on the balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise. Anhui placed second, 4.168 points behind, and Beijing settled for bronze with 211.930 points.

Liu Tingting, an alternate member of the Chinese national team at Tokyo 2020, said the gold medal at the National Games somehow made up for her regret at not featuring at the Olympics.

"This should be my last National Games as an athlete," she added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)