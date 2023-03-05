In pics: 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Xinhua) 15:11, March 05, 2023

Gold medalist Kamoto Yuya (C) of Japan, silver medalist Tin Srbic (L) of Croatia and bronze medalist Ahmed Elmaraghy of Egypt pose for group pictures during the awarding ceremony after the horizontal bar final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tin Srbic of Croatia competes during the horizontal bar final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kamoto Yuya of Japan competes during the horizontal bar final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kamoto Yuya of Japan poses for pictures after the awarding ceremony after the horizontal bar final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tin Srbic of Croatia competes during the horizontal bar final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Ahmed Elmaraghy of Egypt competes during the horizontal bar final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania celebrates during the women's floor exercise final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Breanna Scott of Australia competes during the women's floor exercise final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania celebrates during the women's floor exercise final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania competes during the women's floor exercise final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Hatakeda Chiaki of Japan competes during the women's floor exercise final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Sabrina Maneca-Voinea (C) of Romania, silver medalist Hatakeda (L) Chiaki of Japan and bronze medalist Breanna Scott of Australia pose for group pictures during the awarding ceremony after the women's floor exercise final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines competes during the men's vault final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Illia Kovtun (C) of Ukraine, silver medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo (L) of the Philippines and bronze medalist Ferhat Arican of Trkiye pose for group pictures during the awarding ceremony after the parallel bars final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines reacts after the parallel bars final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Ferhat Arican of Trkiye competes during the parallel bars final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Artur Davtyan of Armenia competes during the men's vault final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Artur Davtyan of Armenia poses for pictures during the awarding ceremony after the men's vault final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Artur Davtyan of Armenia competes during the men's vault final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Artur Davtyan of Armenia reacts during the men's vault final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Anna Lashchevska of Ukraine competes during the women's balance beam final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania competes during the women's balance beam final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Emma Leonie Malewski of Germany competes during the women's balance beam final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania poses for pictures during the awarding ceremony after the women's balance beam final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania competes during the women's balance beam final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Coline Devillard of France competes during the women's balance beam final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qiu Qiyuan of China competes during the women's balance beam final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qiu Qiyuan of China competes during the women's balance beam final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Sabrina Maneca-Voinea (C) of Romania, silver medalist Anna Lashchevska (L) of Ukraine and bronze medalist Emma Leonie Malewski of Germany pose for group pictures during the awarding ceremony after the women's balance beam final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)