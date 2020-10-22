Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

2020 Chinese Artistic Gymnastics Championships opens Xi'an

(Xinhua)    17:34, October 22, 2020

Gymnast elites from all over China started their 2020 Chinese Artistic Gymnastics Championships campaign in Xi'an, the capital city of China's northwest Shaanxi province, on Thursday.

World championship winners, including Lin Chaopan and Deng Shudi, were among the 167 participants. Over the next three days, the athletes will vie for medals across 13 events, including men's and women's individual apparatus events, the men's and women's all-round individual events, plus a mixed doubles all-round event.

In order to ensure the health of all gymnasts and attendees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all the games will take place with no fans in attendance.

All the preliminary sessions will be finished on Thursday, and the all-round finals take place on Friday.

The tournament ends on October 25.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York