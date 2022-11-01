We Are China

Highlights of 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Xinhua) 10:59, November 01, 2022

Zou Jingyuan of China prepares before rings event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

You Hao of China competes in rings event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zou Jingyuan of China competes in rings event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

You Hao of China competes in horizontal bar event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

You Hao of China competes in horizontal bar event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zhang Boheng of China competes in horizontal bar event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zhang Boheng of China competes in parallel bars event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zou Jingyuan of China competes in parallel bars event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Yang Jiaxing of China competes in pommel horse event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Sun Wei of China competes in pommel horse event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zhang Boheng of China competes in pommel horse event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Courtney Tulloch of Britain reacts after rings event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

