Highlights of 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Zou Jingyuan of China prepares before rings event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
You Hao of China competes in rings event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Zou Jingyuan of China competes in rings event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
You Hao of China competes in horizontal bar event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
You Hao of China competes in horizontal bar event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Zhang Boheng of China competes in horizontal bar event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Zhang Boheng of China competes in parallel bars event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Zou Jingyuan of China competes in parallel bars event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Yang Jiaxing of China competes in pommel horse event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Sun Wei of China competes in pommel horse event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Zhang Boheng of China competes in pommel horse event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Courtney Tulloch of Britain reacts after rings event of men's qualifications at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Photos
