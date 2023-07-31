A glimpse into fascinating Chinese cultural elements at opening ceremony of 31st FISU World University Games

People's Daily Online) 18:18, July 31, 2023

A performance is held during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Marvellous traditional Chinese cultural elements, such as the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament, Shu embroidery, and stone chime, ingeniously displayed the unique charm of Chinese civilization at the opening ceremony of the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games, which was held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on the evening of July 28.

As 12 golden sun rays rose into the night sky and formed the countdown numbers one by one, the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade was launched.

Images of the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament, one of China's ancient treasures, is the logo of China Cultural Heritage and a spiritual symbol, which is why they were chosen as the dominant images of the opening ceremony, according to Chen Weiya, the ceremony’s chief director.

People in Chengdu have had a special connection to the sun since ancient times, Chen explained, noting that young people are like the morning sun and represent the future, so the opening ceremony had to brim with brilliant sunshine.

As University sports delegations entered the stadium one after another, the stage under their feet displayed the effects of colorful silk threads flowing on the ground, amazing the audience. The creative design featuring Shu embroidery, a folk art native to Sichuan Province, conveys good wishes to all athletes taking part in the Chengdu Universiade.

Art and sports performances at the ceremony began with an ethereal piece of ancient music that filled the stadium. The melody was played using a replica of stone chimes unearthed in 2006. The chime was one of the oldest percussion instruments in ancient China.

Face-changing performance debuts at the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

On the other side of the stage, dancers dressed as bronze figures discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Sichuan and wearing bronze masks with protruding eyes, another cultural relic unearthed at the site, delivered a splendid performance demonstrating the beauty of ancient Chinese civilization.

The unique charm of the local culture in Sichuan greatly inspired the opening ceremony’s directing team, Chen said, pointing out that Chengdu has so many cultural and historical elements that are worthy of being included in the performances.

In fact, before the opening ceremony, elements of Chinese and local culture in Sichuan Province integrated into many aspects of the Chengdu Universiade had already attracted widespread attention.

The reverse of the medals for the Chengdu Universiade has a special "Wall of Time" featuring many representative elements of Chinese civilization embedded in it, showing the brilliance of Chinese civilization, which spans 5,000 years, said Liu Guorong, an official of the event’s executive committee.

The ribbons attached to the medals for the event are made of Shu brocade, a local Chengdu specialty and treasured national intangible cultural heritage of China that dates back over 2,000 years.

The patterns of half a hibiscus flower, the city flower of Chengdu, added further cultural significance to and nicely embellished the ribbons.

The front side of the torch of the event features a giant panda, showing the optimistic and friendly attitude of Chengdu, while traditional cultural elements in the torch, including the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament and the bronze figure discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins site, demonstrate the cultural concept of inclusiveness, a quality that is valued in Chinese civilization.

