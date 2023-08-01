Chengdu Universiade | Chinese taekwondo athlete receives marriage proposal at award ceremony

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese taekwondo athlete Liang Jie not only obtained a gold medal at the 31st FISU World University Games but also received an unexpected marriage proposal at the medal awarding ceremony, adding a ring to her collection.

Just as Liang was ready to leave the podium after the award ceremony following her mixed pair poomsae gold medal win on Sunday, her boyfriend Hu Mingda feigned to take a photo, but instead unexpectedly dropped to one knee and produced a ring.

Engulfed by an enthusiastic crowd, a tearful yet joyous Liang jumped into Hu's arms and affirmed her acceptance with a resounding "yes".

Hu had been contemplating a proposal for some time, but he had not determined the exact moment to act. Seeing Liang's pride and excitement on the podium inspired him to seize the opportunity, and he promptly borrowed a ring from those around him.

"I am excited. I dreamed about this day but didn't expect it would be today. What a memorable and loving day!" Liang exclaimed.

The couple, both studying at Chongqing College of Economics and Trade, have formed a deep bond over their years of companionship.

Hu was a competitor in the men's individual poomsae final against South Korea's Kang Wanjin on Saturday. He was on the brink of victory, but a minor error enabled Kang to clinch the gold.

When asked if she felt different being the gold medalist rather than Hu, Liang responded, "Taekwondo bonds us together, no matter who is the champion."

