Chengdu Universiade | Feature: Athletes excited about competing at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 13:16, August 01, 2023

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- As the table tennis men's and women's team and singles competitions started at the 31st FISU World University Games here in Chengdu, athletes from around the globe are relishing both their competitions and their experiences in China.

Following a decisive 3-0 victory over Macao, China; Hong Kong, China has advanced to the women's team semifinals.

Hong Kong, China paddler Doo Hoi said that her team achieved what they set out to accomplish and greatly enjoyed the competition.

"We prepare thoroughly for every match and truly enjoy the whole process," she said, adding that her teammates are eagerly anticipating the semifinals, which they expect to be more challenging.

Despite bowing out of both the men's and women's team quarterfinals, the U.S. paddlers maintained a positive spirit. "I am very happy that I had the chance to travel to Chengdu to participate in the table tennis competitions with my teammates," said U.S. paddler Rachel Sung. She added that she appreciated every match as her teammates were always supportive.

Sung's teammate Amy Wang began playing table tennis at the tender age of four. Half of her daily life is consumed by her deep love for the sport. Given China's abundance of talented table tennis athletes, she thought it was fantastic to have the opportunity to compete in China.

"I have visited China several times before, but it's my first time in Chengdu," she said, noting that she and her teammates enjoyed not only the competitions, but also life in Chengdu.

"We are enamored with Chengdu's cuisine, especially the hotpot, and we plan to try it when we have more time," she added.

For Abdullayev Fakhri, a male paddler from Azerbaijan, the chance to compete at the Chengdu Universiade against various players from different countries and regions represents an excellent opportunity to hone his skills.

Fakhri, who started practicing table tennis about ten years ago, has become passionate about the sport. "We have competed against China in men's team matches, and we relished the experience," he said, noting that it was an honor to play against China despite the defeat.

Since this is Fakhri's first visit to China, everything in Chengdu is a new experience for him. "We have plans to explore more of Chengdu's food and culture and to cherish every moment here," he added.

