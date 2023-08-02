Chengdu Universiade | Day 4: China adds 10 golds, 3 FISU records broken

Xinhua) 08:10, August 02, 2023

Wang Xiaotong of China competes against Kuruno Aoi of Japan during their table tennis women's team final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

China added 10 more gold medals to its collection at the Chengdu Universiade on Tuesday.

Being a table tennis powerhouse, China beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 and Japan 3-2 respectively in the men's and women's team finals, with the mixed doubles event starting on Wednesday.

China bagged two gold medals out of four on the taekwondo events, as Song Jie defeated Kayir Ikra of Turkey in the women's 67kg category, while Zhang Kai won the men's 80kg title.

Zhang Yufei of China waves her hands after the women's 50m butterfly heats at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Fresh from the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Tokyo Olympic champions Zhang Yufei and Li Bingjie led China to victory in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay with a time of three minutes and 37.51 seconds to set a new FISU record.

Shortly after Gallagher Erin Paige of South Africa broke the FISU record of women's 50m butterfly in the semifinals, Zhang made it 0.43 seconds faster.

Meanwhile, world champion Qin Haiyang of China also broke the FISU record in the semifinals of men's 100m breaststroke, qualifying for the final together with his teammate Song Jiale.

Chen Jia of China competes in the women's 1m springboard final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

China also claimed gold medals in the women's diving 1m springboard, shooting men's 10m air pistol individual and women's 25m air pistol team, as well as the women's shot put and women's 10,000m on the opening day of track and field events.

