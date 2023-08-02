Chengdu Universiade | China's Li Zhiqin enters women's Sanda final

Xinhua) 11:00, August 02, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Li Zhiqin claimed 2-0 win over her Iranian opponent Mohana Rahimi in the women's 60kg Sanda semifinal of the Wushu tournament at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Tuesday.

After the conclusion of all Taolu events, the Sanda events are underway in the Chengbei Gymnasium in Chengdu, southwestern China.

Li said that Mohana was her strongest opponent at the Universiade, and the Iranian was good at attacking.

"When she began to attack me, I just caught her flaws and fought back," said Li.

Li will face Berna Tut from Turkey in the final on Thursday.

"The passion of audiences in the gymnasium inspired me a lot," said Li, adding that she had enough time to prepare for the final.

China's Ma Yigu beat Parviz Abiyev from Azerbaijan to reach the men's Sanda 60kg semifinals

"All my efforts brought today's victory to me," said Ma, adding that he would make progress step by step at the Universiade.

The Universiade's sanda competition features the categories of men's 52kg, men's 60kg, men's 70kg, men's 80kg, women's 52kg and women's 60kg.

