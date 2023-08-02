Highlights of shooting matches at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 11:09, August 02, 2023

Xiong Yaxuan (R) of China and Sara Fabian of Hungary compete during the 25m Pistol Women's final of shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Wang Keyi (2nd L) of China competes during the 25m Pistol Women's final of shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Yang Jiin of South Korea competes during the 25m Pistol Women's final of shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Gold medalists team China (C), silver medalists team South Korea (L) and bronze medalists team Iran pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the 25m Pistol Team Women of shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Xiong Yaxuan, Lin Yaxi and Wang Keyi (from L to R) of team China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the 25m Pistol Team Women of shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Gold medalist Yang Jiin of South Korea reacts during the awarding ceremony of the 25m Pistol Women of shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Gold medalist Yang Jiin of South Korea reacts during the awarding ceremony of the 25m Pistol Women of shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Sift Kaur Samra of India competes during the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final of Shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Zeru of China cries during the awarding ceremony of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women of Shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Ashi Chouksey of India competes during the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final of Shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Silver medalists team China (L), gold medalists team India (C) and bronze medalists team the Czech Republic pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women of Shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Zeru of China competes during the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final of Shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Wang Zeru (2nd L) of China competes during the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final of Shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Shi Mengyao of China competes during the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final of Shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Silver medalists team China's Shi Mengyao, Wang Zeru and Xing Hang (from L to R) greet team India during the awarding ceremony of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women of Shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Gold medalist Sift Kaur Samra (C) of India, silver medalist Ashi Chouksey (L) of India and bronze medalist Wang Zeru of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women of Shooting at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)