Chengdu Universiade | China bags golds in women's shot put, 10,000m race

Xinhua) 13:34, August 02, 2023

Song Jiayuan (C), Eliana Arruda Bandeira (L) and Lea Viktoria Riedel celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the women's shot put at the Chengdu Universiade on Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

On the opening day of athletics at the Chengdu Universiade, China's Song Jiayuan won the women's shot put with a throw of 18.56, while Xia Yuyu triumphed in the women's 10,000 meters race.

CHENGDU, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Song Jiayuan and Xia Yuyu claimed victory in the women's shot put and 10,000 meters race respectively on the first competition day of athletics at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Tuesday.

Song established a dominant lead in the first throw with 18.24 meters, and outdid herself in the fifth throw, capturing the crown with 18.56 meters. Portugal's Eliana Arruda took second place with 17.47 meters in her sixth throw, followed by German athlete Viktoria Riedel who threw 0.15 meters shorter.

"My coach asked me to be stable and try my best in the first throw," said Song.

Xia Yuyu (C), Yayla Kilic Gonen (L) and Fatma Karasu celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the women's 10000m at the Chengdu Universiade on August 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

In the women's 10,000 meters race, Turkish competitors Fatma Karasu and Yayla Kilic alternately led. Xia closely followed them until the final lap, where she successfully overtook them in the rainy weather.

"This is my final journey to the Universiade. I did not do well in my previous experience of the event as I got heatstroke. Today's gold gave me a perfect end. The zeal of Chengdu spectators also encouraged me a lot," said Xia.

In other events, China's Chen Guanfeng and Liang Xiaojing advanced to the men's and women's 100 meters semifinals respectively.

