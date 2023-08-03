Highlights of cultural activities at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 08:25, August 03, 2023

Damiano Domenico Valerio of Italy learns to write his name with Chinese characters at the Village of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Members of Moldovian deligation take photo with a cardboard painted with the image of Peking Opera character at the Village of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Alexandr Bulat (R) of Moldova learns to play Guzheng, a Chinese zither, with the help of Wang Ting, a researcher of Sichuan Conservatory of Music at the Village of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Narmin Ahmadova of Azerbaijan shows the Chinese knot she made at the Village of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Members of the Austian deligation experience Guasha, or scraping treatment, at the Village of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Alexandr Bulat (L) of Moldova learns to play Guqin, seven-stringed plucked instrument, with the help of Wang Ting, a researcher of Sichuan Conservatory of Music at the Village of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Jiao Hailong (1st L), professor from Sichuan Normal University, teaches Adelina Beljajeva (C) and Hanna Grete Vutt from Estonia Chinese painting at the Village of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Marta Caride of Portugual experiences Shu embroidery at the Village of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Stefania-Patricia Catinean (L) and Maria-Antoaneta Alexe of Romania experience the rubbing technics with Chinese characters at the Village of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

