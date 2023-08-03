Highlights of shooting matches at Chengdu Universiade
Yang Jiin (L)/Lee Wonho of South Korea react during the awarding ceremony for the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Gold medalists Team China (C), silver medalists Team the Czech Republic (L), bronze medalists Team South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Pavel Schejbal/Veronika Schejbalova (L) of the Czech Republic compete during the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Gold medalists Zhang Qi (L)/Hu Kai of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Zhang Qi (L)/Hu Kai of China compete during the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Pavel Schejbal (rear) of the Czech Republic hugs his teammate Veronika Schejbalova after the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Pavel Schejbal (L)/Veronika Schejbalova of the Czech Republic react during the awarding ceremony for the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
