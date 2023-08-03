Home>>
Chengdu Universiade Torch Tower lights up at night
(Ecns.cn) 16:19, August 03, 2023
The main stadium and the flame tower of the Chengdu Universiade are reflected on the surface of Dongan Lake at night in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)
The 31 meter tall torch tower embodies the spirit of the 31st FISU World University Games.
