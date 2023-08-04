Chengdu Universiade | China claims two taekwondo golds

August 04, 2023

Gold medalist Zhou Zeqi (2nd L) of China, silver medalist Mervenur Erdem (1st L) of Türkiye and bronze medalists Alema Hadzic (2nd R) of Germany and Svetlana Osipova of Uzbekistan pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the taekwondo women's -73kg at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

CHENGDU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China bagged two gold medals out of four on offer in taekwondo on the sixth competition day of the Chengdu Universiade on Thursday.

Zhou Zeqi defeated Mervenur Erdem of Turkey to win the women's 73kg gold, while Meng Mingkuan won the men's 87kg title after defeating Arian Salimi of Iran in the final.

"The match was a little passive, my opponent's strength was powerful, and I won with my skills," Meng said after the final.

The other two taekwondo golds on Day 6 went to Nahid Kiyanichandeh of Iran in the women's 53kg title and Turkey's Hakan Recber in the men's 63kg.

The men's and women's taekwondo team golds will be up for grabs in Friday's action.

Nahid Kiyanichandeh (L) of Iran competes against Su Po-ya of Chinese Taipei during the taekwondo women's -53kg final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Hakan Recber (L) of Türkiye competes against Liang Yushuai of China during the taekwondo men's -63kg final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Su Po-ya (L) of Chinese Taipei competes against Nahid Kiyanichandeh of Iran during the taekwondo women's -53kg final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Nahid Kiyanichandeh (R) of Iran competes against Su Po-ya of Chinese Taipei during the taekwondo women's -53kg final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Gold medalist Nahid Kiyanichandeh (2nd L) of Iran, silver medalist Su Po-ya (1st L) of Chinese Taipei, bronze medalists Guo Qing (2nd R) of China and Maria Alma Perez of Spain pose for selfies during the awarding ceremony for taekwondo women's -53kg at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Hakan Recber (L) of Türkiye celebrates defeating Liang Yushuai of China after their taekwondo men's -63kg final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Liang Yushuai (R) of China competes against Hakan Recber of Türkiye during the taekwondo men's -63kg final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

