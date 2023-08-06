Highlights of athletics at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 09:47, August 06, 2023

Gold medalist Mariana Machado Carvalho (L) of Portugal celebrates with silver medalist Xia Yuyu of China after the athletics women's 5000m final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Derya Kunur of Trkiye runs with only one shoe during the athletics women's 5000m final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gold medalist Antonia Maria Leopoldine Kinzel (C) of Germany, silver medalist Yolandi Stander (L) of South Africa and bronze medalist Xie Yuchen of China pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the athletics women's discus throw at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Antonia Maria Leopoldine Kinzel of Germany reacts during the athletics women's discus throw final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Gold medalist Mariana Machado Carvalho (C) of Portugal, silver medalist Xia Yuyu (L) of China and bronze medalist Yamazaki Risa of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for athletics women's 5000m at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Mariana Machado Carvalho of Portugal celebrates winning the athletics women's 5000m final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Gold medalist Toyoda Ken (R) of Japan and silver medalist Ning Xiaohan of China celebrate after the athletics men's 110m hurdles final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Toyoda Ken (2nd R) of Japan competes during the athletics men's 110m hurdles final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Gold medalist Toyoda Ken of Japan celebrates after the athletics men's 110m hurdles final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gold medalist Toyoda Ken (C) of Japan, silver medalist Ning Xiaohan (L) of China and bronze medalist Krzysztof Adam Kiljan of Poland celebrate after the athletics men's 110m hurdles final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Toyoda Ken (3rd L) of Japan competes during the athletics men's 110m hurdles final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Silver medalist Yolandi Stander of South Africa celebrates after the athletics women's discus throw final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Amanda Ngandu Ntumba of France competes during the athletics women's discus throw final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Yolandi Stander of South Africa competes during the athletics women's discus throw final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Diana Zagainova of Lithuania competes during the athletics women's triple jump final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Urho Vaino Johannes Kujanpaa of Finland competes during the athletics men's pole vault final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gold medalist Urho Vaino Johannes Kujanpaa (C) of Finland, silver medalist Patsapong Amsamarng (L) of Thailand and bronze medalist Koen Evan Van Der Wijst of the Netherlands celebrate after the athletics men's pole vault final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)