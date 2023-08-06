Chengdu Universiade | Day 8: China refreshes gold-taking record in Universiade history

Xinhua) 09:36, August 06, 2023

Han Xu (R) of China blocks Minami Ikematsu of Japan during their basketball women's final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

With 15 gold medals on the eighth competition day, host China's gold medal haul reached a record 76.

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Host China collected 15 out of the 34 gold medals on offer on the eighth competition day of the ongoing Chengdu Universiade here on Saturday, increasing its total number of golds to a record 76.

China's previous record was 75 golds taken at the Shenzhen Universiade in 2011.

In today's competitions, China clinched five golds from artistic gymnastics, three from track and field, two from swimming, two from table tennis, one each from women's basketball, diving, and fencing.

In the most eye-catching women's basketball final, China beat Japan 99-91 for its third crown of the kind.

Zhang Jingyi scored 21 points to lead China's box score, and Song Kexin added 20 points. Center Han Xu almost delivered a triple double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Zhang Yufei of China competes in the women's 100m butterfly final at the Chengdu Universiade, August 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

In swimming pool, Olympic champion Zhang Yufei won consecutive golds in the women's 100m butterfly and mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, increasing China's number of swimming golds to 11.

"My teammates performed very well in the previous three legs. I felt a little uncomfortable after jumping into the water, but I didn't want to disappoint them, so I tried my best and it turned out to be a success," Zhang said.

Ten gold medals were decided in the artistic gymnastics apparatus finals with China collecting five in rings, parallel bars, uneven bars, balance beam and women's floor exercise.

In track and field, China's Li Jiangyan and Xu Xinying took gold and silver medals in the women's hammer.

China's Tang Junyao (R) competes against Italy's Gaia Traditi during the women's epee team final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

Li threw 70.77 meters on her first attempt, and made a breakthrough in her last throw with 71.20 meters to become the only competitor to exceed 70 meters. Xu's best throw came at the beginning, with 69.45 meters.

In the women's epee team final, China defeated Italy with an 11-5 final bout.

"Before the final, I expected myself to stand on the podium. During the last three minutes, I told myself to calm down. With the support from my team and the audience, we made it to the top," said Tang Junyao.

So far, China tops the medal table with 76 gold, 30 silver and 27 bronze medals.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)