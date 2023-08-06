In pics: artistic gymnastics competitions at Chengdu Universiade

Gold medalist Du Siyu (C) of China, silver medalist Sophie Celina Scheder (L) of Germany and bronze medalist Luo Huan of China pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Gold medalist Lan Xingyu (C), silver medalist Zou Jingyuan (L) of China and bronze medalist Adem Asil of Trkiye pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for artistic gymnastics men's rings at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Bronze medalist Adem Asil (R) of Trkiye takes selfies with gold medalist Lan Xingyu (C) of China and silver medalist Zou Jingyuan of China during the awarding ceremony for artistic gymnastics men's rings at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Gold medalist Miyata Shoko (C) of Japan, silver medalist Sakaguchi Ayaka (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Dominika Ponizilova of the Czech Republic pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for artistic gymnastics women's vault at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Gold medalist Kaya Kazuma (C) of Japan, silver medalist Milad Karimi (L) of Kazakhstan and Ryu Sunghyun of South Korea pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for artistic gymnastics men's floor exercise at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Gold medalist Chinese Taipei's Lee Chih-kai (C), silver medaliast Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov (L) and bronze medalist Chinese Taipei's Shiao Yu-jan pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for artistic gymnastics men's pommel horse at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Lan Xingyu of China competes during the artistic gymnastics men's rings final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Lan Xingyu (L) of China shakes hands with Mahdi Ahmad Kohani of Iran after the artistic gymnastics men's rings final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Lee Chih-kai of Chinese Taipei competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Pommel Horse Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Lee Chih-kai of Chinese Taipei reacts after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Pommel Horse Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Pommel Horse Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Karimi Milad of Kazakhstan competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Floor Exercise Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Kaya Kazuma of Japan competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Floor Exercise Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Ryu Sunghyun of South Korea competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Floor Exercise Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Tseng Wei-sheng of Chinese Taipei competes during the artistic gymnastics men's vault final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan competes during the artistic gymnastics men's vault final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine competes during the artistic gymnastics men's vault final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Sugimoto Kaito of Japan competes during the artistic gymnastics men's parallel bars final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Kaya Kazuma of Japan competes during the artistic gymnastics men's parallel bars final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Dominika Ponizilova of the Czech Republic competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Miyata Shoko of Japan competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Sakaguchi Ayaka of Japan competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Kim Seohyeon of South Korea competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Kim Seohyeon (C) of South Korea waits for her result after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Gold medalist Ou Yushan (L) of China claps with Miyata Shoko of Japan after the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Silver medalist Luo Huan (L) of China congratulates bronze medalist Sakaguchi Ayaka of Japan after the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

