Highlights of fencing competitions at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 10:16, August 06, 2023

Gold medalists Team China (C), silver medalists Team Italy (L) and bronze mdalists Team Hungary pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the fencing women's epee team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

China's Tang Junyao (R) competes against Italy's Gaia Traditi during the fencing women's epee team gold medal match at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

China's Shi Yuexin (R) and Italy's Roberta Marzani react during the fencing women's epee team gold medal match at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

Team China celebrate winning the fencing women's epee team gold medal match at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

Team China (R) celebrate winning the fencing women's epee team gold medal match against team Italy at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Gold medalists Team Italy (C), silver medalist Team South Korea (L) and bronze medalists Team Kazakhstan pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the fencing men's sabre team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Giacomo Mignuzzi (L) of Italy competes against Sung Hyeonmo of South Korea during the fencing men's sabre team gold medal match at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Dario Cavaliere of team Italy celebrates winning the fencing men's sabre team gold medal match against South Korea at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

