Chengdu Universiade | World sees real China at Chengdu Universiade, says FISU secretary general

World sees real China at Chengdu Universiade, says FISU secretary general

August 06, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- "The Chengdu Universiade gives university students from all over the world a chance to communicate with the Chinese people and let the world see the real China," said Eric Saintrond, secretary general of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) on Saturday.

"Although the event was delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China was still able to keep the venues in good condition and complete the work of hosting the Universiade, which was not easy," Saintrond told Xinhua.

Saintrond added that if college students merely participate in competitions without communication, they would lose the significance of the Universiade, saying that China has done a good job in facilitating people-to-people exchanges.

"There are a lot of cultural activities in the Universiade Village in which athletes can learn about Chinese culture. I can see the efforts the organizers are making," he said, "I am happy to see students taking to the streets of Chengdu to communicate with local people. They can see the real China, where the venues and the organization are perfect, and the people are warm."

The secretary general said that in order to successfully hold the Chengdu Universiade, China has made a lot of efforts, especially in organization and preparation work to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saintrond said he was also impressed by the large number of friendly volunteers at the Chengdu Universiade.

"Since the 1990s, I have visited many Chinese cities, including Beijing, Harbin and Shenzhen, but Chengdu is different because it can attract young people from other parts of China to live and work here, and it is green and not so crowded," he said.

"This is my last Universiade. All in all, the Chengdu Universiade met my expectations," he concluded.

