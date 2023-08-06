In pics: men's 800m freestyle in swimming at Chengdu Universiade

Gold medalist Matteo Lamberti (C) of Italy, silver mdalist Tabuchi Kaito (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Ivan Giovannoni of Italy attend the awarding ceremony for the swimming men's 800m freestyle at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Gold medalist Matteo Lamberti of Italy poses during the awarding ceremony for the swimming men's 800m freestyle at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Matteo Lamberti of Italy prepares for the swimming men's 800m freestyle final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Matteo Lamberti of Italy competes during the swimming men's 800m freestyle final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Matteo Lamberti of Italy competes during the swimming men's 800m freestyle final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Matteo Lamberti (top) of Italy celebrates with his teammate Ivan Giovannoni after the swimming men's 800m freestyle final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Matteo Lamberti (R) of Italy celebrates winning the swimming men's 800m freestyle final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Matteo Lamberti of Italy looks on after the swimming men's 800m freestyle final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Tabuchi Kaito of Japan competes during the swimming men's 800m freestyle final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Tabuchi Kaito of Japan competes during the swimming men's 800m freestyle final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

