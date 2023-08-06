Highlights of athletics competitions at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 10:24, August 06, 2023

Gold medalist Li Jiangyan (C) of China, silver medalist Xu Xinying (L) of China and bronze medalist Aleksandra Smiech of Poland celebrate after the athletics women's hammer throw final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

China's Li Jiangyan competes during the athletics women's hammer throw final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Gold medalist Li Jiangyan (C) of China, silver medalist Xu Xinying (L) of China and bronze medalist Aleksandra Smiech of Poland attend the awarding ceremony for the athletics women's hammer throw at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Lydia Madelaine Boll of Switzerland competes during the Javalin Throw of the Athletics Women's Heptathlon at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Lydia Madelaine Boll of Switzerland competes during the Javalin Throw of the Athletics Women's Heptathlon at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Edyta Bielska of Poland competes during the Javalin Throw of the Athletics Women's Heptathlon at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Nikoline Lybaek Petersen of Denmark reacts during the Long Jump of the Athletics Women's Heptathlon at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Patryk Tomasz Wykrota (R) and Mateusz Siuda of Poland compete during the Athletics Men's 4x100m Round 1 Heats at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

