Chengdu Universiade | Results of swimming competitions on Saturday
CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Following are the final results of the swimming competitions at the ongoing Chengdu Universiade on Saturday:
Men's 800m Freestyle
1. Matteo Lamberti, Italy, seven minutes 54.12 seconds
2. Tabuchi Kaito, Japan, 7:57.37
3. Ivan Giovannoin, Italy, 8:00.00
Women's 200m Breaststroke
1. Kotryna Teterevkova, Lithuania, two minutes 22.86 seconds
2. Kaylene Corbett, South Africa, 2:22.99
3. Zhu Leiju, China, 2:28.71
Men's 100m Freestyle
1. Kamil Aleksander Sieradzki, Poland, 49.08
2. Giovanni Carraro, Italy, 49.18
3. Lucas Martins Costa Peixoto, Brazil, 49.34
3. Mateusz Jan Chowaniec, Poland, 49.34
Women's 100m Butterfly
1. Zhang Yufei, China, 56.57
2. Erin Paige Gallagher, South Africa, 57.64
3. Giulia D'innocenzo, Italy, 58.33
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay
1. China, 3 minutes 25.38 seconds (FISU record)
2. Italy, 3:26.75
3. Brazil, 3:27.82
