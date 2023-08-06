In pics: men's and women's 20km race walk at Chengdu Universiade

Salih Korkmaz (2nd R) of Trkiye, Qian Haifeng (3rd R) of China and Manju Haruki (1st L) of Japan compete during the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Salih Korkmaz of Trkiye competes during the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Salih Korkmaz (L) of Trkiye reacts after the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Salih Korkmaz (R) of Trkiye reacts after the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Salih Korkmaz (L) and Meryem Bekmez of Trkiye react after the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Meryem Bekmez of Trkiye competes during the Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Eliska Martinkova of the Czech Republic reacts after the Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Hana Burzalova, Ema Acundova and Alzbeta Ragasova (L to R) of Slovakia react after the Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Team Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Eliska Martinkova of the Czech Republic reacts after the Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Meryem Bekmez of Trkiye celebrates after the Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

