In pics: men's and women's 20km race walk at Chengdu Universiade
Salih Korkmaz (2nd R) of Trkiye, Qian Haifeng (3rd R) of China and Manju Haruki (1st L) of Japan compete during the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Salih Korkmaz of Trkiye competes during the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Salih Korkmaz of Trkiye competes during the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Salih Korkmaz (L) of Trkiye reacts after the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Salih Korkmaz (R) of Trkiye reacts after the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Salih Korkmaz (L) and Meryem Bekmez of Trkiye react after the Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Meryem Bekmez of Trkiye competes during the Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Eliska Martinkova of the Czech Republic reacts after the Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Hana Burzalova, Ema Acundova and Alzbeta Ragasova (L to R) of Slovakia react after the Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Team Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Eliska Martinkova of the Czech Republic reacts after the Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Meryem Bekmez of Trkiye celebrates after the Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: artistic gymnastics competitions at Chengdu Universiade
- Highlights of fencing competitions at Chengdu Universiade
- Chengdu Universiade | Olympic champion Zhang clinches seventh swimming gold
- Chengdu Universiade | China wins women's epee team title
- Chengdu Universiade | World sees real China at Chengdu Universiade, says FISU secretary general
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.