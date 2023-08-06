Chengdu Universiade | Turkey grabs three half marathon champions

Xinhua) 14:11, August 06, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Turkish runners bagged three titles in men's, women's team, and men's team half marathon, while Japan took the women's half marathon gold at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Sunday.

In men's half marathon, Sezgin Atac and Ayetullah Aslanhan, both of Turkey, secured the gold and silver with 1:04:36 and 1:04:37 respectively. China's Yang Kegu won the bronze in 1:04:48.

"The Universiade is hosted in my hometown. I felt inspired with the support of all the audience and will continue to train hard for other races this year," Yang said.

The women's half marathon started at 7 a.m., 15 minutes prior to the men's race. Hikaru Kitagawa clinched the gold with 1:13:17. Yayla Kilic Gonen of Turkey won the silver, and her compatriot Fatma Karasu took the bronze. Chinese runner Luo Xia finished the sixth.

Turkish runners also clinched the women's team and men's team champions with 3:43:14 and 3:14:31.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)