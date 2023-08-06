Innovative green, smart technologies at Chengdu FISU Games wow int'l participants

Xinhua) 14:00, August 06, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Nazlican Inci, a Turkish athlete, tossed an empty plastic bottle into an interactive machine at a venue in Chengdu, China, and a receipt was printed out with "carbon credits," indicating the amount of carbon she had saved by recycling the bottle.

She can then use the credits to buy souvenirs, such as T-shirts or bags with images representing Chinese culture like the panda.

The innovative machine, known as the "Low-Carbon Magic Cube," was among the various green technologies adopted throughout the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games.

Participants across the globe were impressed by the application of green and cutting-edge technologies at the Games, saying the measures reflect China's dedication to reducing carbon emissions and commitment to improving people's lives.

GREEN, LOW CARBON

In the Athletes' Village, buses powered by new energy were transporting athletes from around the world between their residences and the competition venues.

"I was impressed by the green beautiful scenery of the Chengdu University campus," said head of the Singaporean delegation Jimmy Ye, who toured the campus where the Village was situated on an electric-powered bus.

Embracing clean energy, the Chengdu FISU Games have put the concept of green transportation solutions into full practice. A total of 1,340 new energy buses and over 1,000 clean energy cars were used in transportation services.

Around 90 percent of the traffic between the Athletes' Village and venues in the central area of Chengdu were fueled by clean energy, while all shuttle buses inside the Village were powered by renewable energy.

"It is very impressive learning that all the traffic in the Village was fueled by electricity," said Ye, adding that such measures are great efforts in reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment.

Besides the transportation, the delegation services center at the Village has adopted an innovative cooling system to allow athletes to shelter from the scorching summer weather without the use of air conditioning.

Architects designed the building in a way that encourages air circulation, with the inflow of fresh, cool air and the outflow of hot, humid air.

Moreover, glass made from a special type of metal was installed at the ceiling of the hotel accommodating athletes at the Village, transforming light into electricity for the daily use of the residents.

The glass, boasting low cost and high efficiency in generating energy, had been widely adopted at global sports events held in China, including the Beijing Winter Olympics last year.

"The glass effectively reduces carbon emissions from architectures as it depends on the sunlight as the source of energy," said Pan Jingong, producer of the glass.

In the water polo venue, rainwater was collected and stored with a water recycling system for reuse in the maintenance of the venue, such as watering greenery and cleaning.

Rainwater recycling is significant for Chengdu, a city known for its frequent rainfall, said Alexander Green, media and communication manager of FISU, noting that to store and reuse rainwater in a sustainable way is an impressive feature.

"China has done a tremendous job in terms of the progress towards transitioning into a green economy, and a green environment," said Raymund Chao, chairman of PwC Asia Pacific and China, an official supplier of the FISU Games, noting that the global green initiative needs joint efforts from all countries.

"The use of green energies is very pleasing, the benefits are diverse, and their use is exponentially increasing (in China)," said Ali Sahin, technical director of the Turkish national taekwondo team, noting that such an achievement is significant when the world is experiencing the impacts of global warming and climate change.

SMART TECHNOLOGIES

Samet Ak, a Turkish archer who is competing at the Games, is captivated by cutting-edge smart technologies adopted throughout the Games.

During his stay, a host of fascinating innovations make his daily routine a delightful experience. At the restaurant, a robot is cooking Chinese delicacies, including noodles and sweet dumplings, catering to international guests. Close by, another robot is preparing beverages according to customers' preferences and serving them with precision.

"You could actually have a conversation with it," Ak said. "It is truly fascinating to me."

At the Athletes' Village, the self-driving bus is another popular highlight for international athletes.

Student athletes from Poland, Croatia, India and South Africa were excited about experiencing the driverless bus ride, taking photos with the buses.

"The whole experience is pretty awesome, and this is a great opportunity to feel China's advanced technologies," said Ian Skirkey, a U.S. gymnast.

Other cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) were also broadly applied to make the Games smart.

At the aquatics center, an intelligent system was employed to automatically monitor water quality and control temperature, while the scoring system can reach an accuracy of one ten-thousandth of a second.

Chao underscored the significance of integrating high-tech solutions into sports activities, as technologies can improve event organization and maximize players' potential by analyzing vast amounts of data to provide strategic insights.

"Incorporating AI, for example, can help players position themselves correctly, enhance their training regimes and unleash their full potential during competitions," Chao said.

Yilmaz Goktekin, head coach of Türkiye's artistic gymnastics team, said the high-tech innovations displayed at the Games were eye-opening.

"China, as you know, is always at the forefront of technology," he said, noting that the interactive experience with the technologies was amazing.

The integration of technologies into the FISU Games is both significant and "not surprising," said Green, adding that China is a technologically advanced country.

