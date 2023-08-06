Chengdu Universiade | China's diver Tai Xiaohu wins men's 1m springboard gold

Xinhua) 10:54, August 06, 2023

Gold medalist Tai Xiaohu (C) of China, silver medalist Kim Yeongnam (L) of South Korea and bronze medalist Shi Zhenyu of China pose during the awarding ceremony for men's 1m springboard of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Tai Xiaohu claimed the men's 1m springboard title at the Chengdu Universiade here on Saturday.

Tai was 10.25 points behind South Korea's Kim Yeong-nam after five dives, but managed to deliver a flawless dive in the sixth round to grab the gold with 432.45 points.

Kim finished second with 422.50 points, while Tai's teammate Shi Zhenyu took the bronze with 408.70 points.

"During the competition, I kept in mind that no matter where I rank, the most important thing was to perform well," said Tai.

With the win, China took all 10 diving golds on offer so far at the ongoing Chengdu Universiade.

Tai Xiaohu of China competes during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Shi Zhenyu of China competes during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Kaneto Kai of Japan competes during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Kim Yeongnam of South Korea competes during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)